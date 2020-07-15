Politics Congratulations to Malaysia’s new Speaker of House of Representatives National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 15 cabled a message of congratulations to Azhar Azizan Harun on the occasion of his appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.

Politics Vietnam attends virtual international conference of political parties Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan attended a virtual international round-table conference of political parties on July 14.

Politics Congratulations extended to Lee Hsien Loong over PAP’s election victory Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Lee Hsien Loong, Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore, over the victory of the PAP in the 13th general election in Singapore.

Politics Beauty of Dak Nong Global Geopark UNESCO has designated Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as one of its Global Geoparks. Dak Nong is the third park in Vietnam to have been awarded this honor so far after Dong Van Krast Plateau and Non Nuoc Cao Bang in northern Vietnam.