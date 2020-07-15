Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued
A meeting of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.
The legislature will review working reports from the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Ethnic Council, NA committees, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office of Vietnam.
Lawmakers will also look into reports on exercising thrift and preventing wastefulness in 2020, and the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s 10th session.
At the 15th NA’s first session, the legislature will consider a report on elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, and reports on the outcomes of socio-economic development and the State budget in the first half and measures for the second half, the State budget estimate for 2019, and others.
At the second session, reports on socio-economic development and State budget estimates for 2021, plans for 2022 State budget allocations, and others will be tabled for discussion.
The legislature assigned the NA Standing Committee to monitor the implementation of the Resolution on the NA’s supervisory programme in 2021 and to direct and coordinate the supervisory activities of the NA Ethnic Council and committees.
Agencies and units at the central and local levels must be responsible for working closely with NA agencies and delegations of deputies on supervisory activities./.