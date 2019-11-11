Politics Members of “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation get prison sentences The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on November 11 handed down imprisonment sentences ranging from three to 12 years to members of the “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation.

Politics Prime Minister hosts new Lao ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 hosted a reception for newly-accredited ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics PM Phuc receives Japanese local official Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Motohiro Ono, Governor of Japan’s Saitama prefecture, on November 11 in Hanoi.