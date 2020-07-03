Society 200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province Ammonite fossils dating back 150-200 million years ago have been recently discovered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, according to Nguyen Quang Tue, head of the cultural heritage management office at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society Vietnam supports Laos in education A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Southwestern Asia Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives were brought home safe and sound on July 2-3.

Society Vietnamese universities join project supporting Korean language teachers Two Vietnamese universities are among the seven foreign educational institutions joining in a new project on the training of Korean language teachers starting from 2021 initiated by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea.