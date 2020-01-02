Business Credit growth exceeds 13 percent in 2019 Credit grew over 13 percent in 2019, slightly below the yearly targetof 14 percent, a senior official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) told a recent press conference.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports still have room to grow: minister Although challenges lie ahead, there remains room for agro-forestry-fishery exports to increase in 2020, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Business Unofficial fees in Quang Ninh province decline: survey Unofficial fees that businesses had to pay in Quang Ninh decreased in 2019, according to the northern province’s Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) survey.