Business Costs for HCM City’s first metro line reduced by 147 million USD Investment for Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in district 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9 will be reduced by 3.4 trillion VND (147 million USD).

Business Food industry holds great potential for investment attraction Amidst the expanding agro-forestry-fisheries sector, the food processing industry is expected to grow strongly with great potential for luring more investment, according to experts.​

Business Central bank warns of NPLs from transport projects The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it would continue to direct credit institutions to strictly control credit in potentially-risky areas such as real estate and securities, especially Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) transport projects.

Business Almost 20 Vietnamese firms take part in India Int’l Trade Fair Nearly 20 Vietnamese firms in various areas are participating in the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF), which began in New Delhi on November 14.