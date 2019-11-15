Retail petrol prices raised in latest review
The retail prices of petrol were raised as from 3pm on November 15, after two consecutive downward revisions.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
Specifically, the price of E5 RON92 was adjusted up 255 VND to 19,507 VND (0.83 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III also increased by 351 VND to 20,796 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were adjusted down, capped at 15,963 VND and 14,968 VND per litre, dropping 94 VND and 169 VND per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 11,942 VND per kilogramme, down 575 VND per kg.
According to the two ministries, the average prices of petrol in the world market fluctuated but the overall trend was upward in the 15-day period before the latest price review, leading to this time's rise, while the prices of oil followed a downward trend, hence the adjustments./.