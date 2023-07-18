Business Export shows sign of gradual recovery: Statistics office Vietnam’s export turnover is estimated to reach 29.3 billion USD in June, a month-on-month rise of 4.5%, which shows that the market is gradually recovering thanks to trade promotion activities, according to the General Statistics Office.

Reference exchange rate up 13 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,714 VND/USD on July 18, up 13 VND from the previous day.

Vietnam to develop diversified high-quality night tourism products The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night services to diversify Vietnam's tourism products, making them typical, sustainable, high-quality and higher value-added.

Vietsovpetro proposes developing new oil blocks The Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro has recently sent a proposal to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) regarding the expansion of its operating area.