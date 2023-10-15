Business Vietnam Embassy in UK urged to join in promoting Hanoi’s images A delegation from Hanoi led by the President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee Nguyen Lan Huong paid a visit to the UK from October 9-13, aiming to promote the city’s images.

Business Vietnam eyes emerging stock market status by 2025 Vietnam is working hard to have its stock market upgraded from frontier status to an emerging market by 2025.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in the first 9 months of 2023 Basic indicators of Vietnam’s economy in the first nine months of 2023: GDP increased by 4.24%, average CPI was 3.16%, foreign investment rose 7.7%, and the trade surplus was estimated at 21.68 billion USD.

Videos Biometric authentication to be applied at airports nationwide The biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process is scheduled to be deployed simultaneously at airports from November 2023.