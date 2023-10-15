Retailers in southern hub roll out promotions for Women’s Day
With Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) approaching, stores in Ho Chi Minh City are stocking up on a wide range of products and offering promotions to attract customers.
Customers choose cosmetics at a supermarket in HCM City. (Photo courtesy of Saigon Co.op)
Saigon Co.op is offering discounts of 20-46% on more than 1,000 cosmetic, personal care and fashion products at its Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Finelife, and Co.oponline outlets until October 25.
The supermarket chain has also launched more than 200 kinds of gift boxes containing beauty brands and fruit hampers and others made to order from customers.
Nguyen Ngoc Thang, marketing director of Saigon Co.op and director of Co.opmart’s operations division, said: “In addition to the target customer group, Saigon Co.op also prioritises Gen Z customers - the most tech-savvy generation.”
LOTTE Mart has launched a promotion programme on products such as skin, hair and body care, make-up and cosmetics, health products, and others with big discounts.
Other retailers, fashion and cosmetics shops and jewellery companies in the city are also offering attractive discounts.
PNJ is offering discounts of up to 25% on gold jewellery and 50% on silver for customers shopping on its online channel until October 22.
Customers at its stores will get promotions and gifts.
Many fashion, cosmetic and footwear shops can be seen decked out with promotion banners./.