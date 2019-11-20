Society Flowers for Teachers’ Day Demand for roses and other types of flower runs high in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as students and their parents are racing to buy flowers for teachers on Vietnam Teachers’ Day.

Society Vietnamese embassy joins int’l charity bazaar in Malaysia The Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia participated in an international charity bazaar held on November 19 by the Association of Spouses of Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Malaysia (SOHOM).

Society US interactive learning space launched at An Giang University An interactive learning space called American Hangout was inaugurated at An Giang University on November 18 with the sponsorship of the US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society High-tech manufacturing sector tops recruitment in Q3 High-tech manufacturing was the top sector in terms of demand for senior managers in the third quarter, according to executive search firm Navigos Search.