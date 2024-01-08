Business Vietnamese economy recovers last year: Expert The Vietnamese economy did recover in 2023, Dr. Can Van Luc affirmed, describing quarter-over-quarter growth, rebounded sectors, and impressive results in economic integration as three highlights last year.

Business Export opportunities to be optimised in 2024: Minister Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has affirmed the determination to strengthen trade promotion and export to major markets, optimising free trade agreements (FTA), making full use of opportunities, and actively responding to challenges in 2024.

Business Energy development must go hand-in-hand with economic growth: Insiders Vietnam needs to develop its energy sector in tandem with economic development, thereby constructing appropriate strategies to promote sustainable development and ensure national energy security, said insiders.

Business Multisectoral collaboration can bring high benefits: Experts Multisectoral collaboration has become a rising trend among the Vietnamese business community, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises thanks to benefits for all parties involved, according to experts.