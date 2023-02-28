Business Trade ministry supports businesses to boost exports to China The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that it will organise a wide range of trade promotion activities to support businesses in exporting their products to China.

Business Leather Summit 2023 to open this week The Leather Summit 2023 will be held at the famous Craft Village Cluster in Phu Yen commune and Thon That Craft Village, Minh Duc commune, Hanoi on March 1.