A rice paddy in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, shipped more than 4,500 tonnes of rice worth over 3 million USD to markets in Europe, Americas and Asia in early 2022.

The products, which met all requirements set by each market, were produced with the partnership between farming households and the company.

The cooperation is part of the Loc Troi agricultural ecosystem comprising cooperatives and 1,200 staffers working with rice farmers, which helps raise efficiency, save costs and benefit farming households who engage in the process./.