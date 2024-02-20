Business Path to modern north-south hi-speed railway construction outlined The building of the north-south hi-speed rail line must ensure modern, cohesive, and sustainable elements in line with the Politburo’s guideline as outlined in Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW, permanent Government members made the conclusion in a document issued by the Government Office on February 19.

Business Farm exports expect breakthrough Vietnam's export of agricultural products recorded impressive growth in the first month of 2024 and is expected to see a breakthrough in the whole year.

Business Vietnamese economy maintains recovery momentum Vietnam saw positive macroeconomic indicators in January. One of the bright spots that continues to be mentioned is the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI), with registered capital reaching 2.36 billion USD as of January 20, a year-on-year increase of 40.2%.