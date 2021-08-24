Society Bac Ninh sends more medical staff to pandemic-hit HCM City The northern province of Bac Ninh on August 24 held a meeting with a delegation of 50 local medical workers who will travel to Ho Chi Minh City to aid the southern hub's COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Society Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam inspects COVID-19 fight in Binh Duong A working delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 24 inspected COVID-19 fight in Thuan An city, the southern province of Binh Duong where four affected wards are being locked down.

Society 3D display system on General Vo Nguyen Giap presented to Quang Binh The Ministry of National Defence on August 24 presented a 3D holographic-display system introducing the life and career of late General Vo Nguyen Giap to the central province of Quang Binh - the General’s birthplace, on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25).