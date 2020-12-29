RoK diplomats sing Vietnamese song to celebrate New Year
Korean Ambassador Park Noh-wan and his staff in the music video. (Photo: Korean Cultural Centre)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A music video by the Republic of Korean embassy's diplomats and staff has been launched to celebrate New Year in Hanoi.
This is the first time the staff have sang a Vietnamese song together.
"Vietnam and the RoK are building a solid future despite facing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan.
"I hope that Vietnamese and Korean people will welcome a New Year with warmth and hope like the lyrics in the song. The music video features our emotions and feelings for the coming New Year."
They are singing the 2002 song Khuc Xuan (A Song of Spring) by composer Vo Thien Thanh.
The tempo of the song is fast and fresh with poetic lyrics. It is one of the most favoured pieces during the New Year holiday.
Performers include secretaries of Korean Embassy Ahn Kun Hyung and Cho Young Jun; Minister and Consul General Jeong Woo Jin; Commercial Counsellor Kim Eui Joong; Ambassdor's Personal Assistant Lee Dong Sook; Defense Attaché Office; diplomats from Consular Section, Economic Section, Political Section and Korean Cultural Centre.
People can watch the video at https://facebook.com/vietnamkcc và https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9z-LttAajbtpFbw8fF2_Q.
The RoK and Vietnam entered into a 'Strategic Cooperation Partnership' after diplomatic relations in 1992, with ties continuing to develop./.