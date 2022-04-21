World Malaysian hurdler eyes gold medal at SEA Games 31 Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian - a 110m hurdler of Malaysia, is cherishing his dream of a gold medal at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month - the final Games in his career.

World Thailand: Half population acquires immunity against SARS-CoV-2 About half the population of Thailand has now acquired immunity against COVID-19 but this remains well short of the government's 80 percent target, according to the country’s Department of Disease Control (DoDC).

World SEA Games 31: Indonesia to partly participate in swimming events Indonesia will not fully participate in all of the 40 swimming sports branch events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam, according to the Indonesian News Agency Antara.

World SEA Games 31: Philippines targets gold in weightlifting The Philippines delegation expects to continue shining at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for next month in Hanoi, Vietnam, as its weightlifting team is eyeing to pocket at least two gold medals.