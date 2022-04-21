RoK firm engages in Vietnamese cyber security
SECUI, a company specialising in cyber security of the Republic of Korea (RoK), has taken its first steps in becoming involved in the security field of Vietnam by cooperating with the local leading technology company FPT Corporation.
Director of SECUI Jeong Sam-yong (L) and Director of FPT IS Nguyen Hoang Minh at the MoI signing ceremony (Photo: SECUI)Seoul (VNA) - SECUI, a company specialising in cyber security of the Republic of Korea (RoK), has taken its first steps in becoming involved in the security field of Vietnam by cooperating with the local leading technology company FPT Corporation.
SECUI announced on April 20 that the firm had signed an agreement with FPT Information System (FPT IS) on public services, telecommunications, finance, and healthcare. FPT is a company specialising in providing services and solutions throughout the local information technology (IT) market.
Under the agreement, both companies will provide cyber security appliances such as SECUI's next-generation firewall 'Bluemax NGF' and intrusion prevention system 'Bluemax IPS' to domestic companies and the financial market, as well as jointly researching and developing a service management model.
Most notably, SECUI's strategy aims to dominate the local security market by providing its network security equipment to FPT Corp’s member companies, thereby expanding its coverage in Vietnam.
Moving forward, SECUI will organise a seminar for FPT IS and the Vietnamese market in the first half of the year with a range of activities, including a workshop on security, specialised security solution business in the Vietnamese market.
Besides, SECUI has strengthened the local partner system by signing an exclusive distribution contract with InfoPlus.
The firm is not simply a typical Korean IT company that is seeking to enter the Vietnamese market, but also pledges to provide integrated IT infrastructure services to local financial companies.
With the business capacity and technical support in the financial sector that Info Plus owns, SECUI hopes to achieve positive business results over the coming year. In the future, SECUI plans to expand its participation in the security market throughout Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, based on the success of the business cooperation system in Vietnam./.