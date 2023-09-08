Business Kien Giang province attracts 6.83 million tourists in eight months The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang attracted 6.83 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, accounting for 82.3% of the total the province expected for the whole year.

Business Hoa Phat Group sees surge in construction steel export The leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold nearly 558,000 tonnes of steel in August, of which the volume of construction steel hit 306,000 tonnes, up 18% month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of this year.

Business Forum on digital transformation in tourism development A forum titled “Digital Transformation in Tourism Development” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the municipal People’s Committee.