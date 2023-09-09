World Philippines, Australia elevate ties to strategic partnership The Philippines and Australia on September 8 upgraded their ties from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership so as to consolidate collaboration across economy and security.

World ASEAN reaps various economic achievements: Vietnamese official The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recorded many economic achievements in 2023 when Indonesia holds the ASEAN Chairmanship, a Vietnamese official has said.

World Thailand intensifies efforts to mitigate El Nino effects Thailand’s government is stepping up efforts to address concerns about decreased rainfall and drought caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon that is affecting the country's agricultural sector.

World Vietnam listed as future key destination for RoK firms Vietnam is emerging as a key destination in the future business strategy of enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK), a survey has shown.