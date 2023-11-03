Business Real estate firms witness divergent performance in Q3 Prominent real estate companies revealed varying levels of success within the market, as demonstrated by different revenue and profit figures in the third quarter.

Business Dong Thap province grows high-value crops in unproductive rice fields Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap have switched to growing short-term crops and perennial trees and breeding aquatic species on nearly 5,000ha of paddies.

Business Vietnamese businesses in Japan contribute to bilateral relations The number of Vietnamese businesses in Japan has been on the rise, and many of them have been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Yoichiro Aoyagi, member of the Japanese House of Representatives, said at the Vietnam-Japan Business Day in Tokyo on November 2.