The event attracted the participation of 700 delegates representing exemplary collectives and individuals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the council, said on June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued the appeal for patriotic emulation, officially launching a nationwide movement to foster a spirit of patriotism within the entire Party, people and army.

Since then, it has truly become a widespread movement, extending from the lowlands to the islands and mountain and border areas.

It encompasses both urban and rural areas with the active participation of people from walks of life, and has achieved significant results.

The PM also presented certificates of merit to 75 role models in various areas at the event./.

VNA