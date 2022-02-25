Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Foreign investment between Belgium and West Flanders in Vietnam is still limited due to the lack of information about the country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao has said.



At a working session on February 23 with the Chamber of Commerce of West Flanders - one of the five provinces of Flanders in Belgium, the ambassador called on businesses here to intensify research and investment in Vietnam, taking advantage of the Flanders region and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to strengthen the economic and trade relations between Vietnam and Belgium in the coming time and contribute to the sustainable recovery of each side.



Thao informed participants of Vietnam's outstanding socio-economic development results in 2021 and its efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the impressive results in carrying out vaccination campaigns, adding that Vietnam plans to welcome international tourists from March 15.



One of the country’s strategic priorities in the coming time is realising commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK, as well as the goal of shifting to a green economy, he said. Attracting foreign investment in sustainable energy, green and circular economy is also prioritised.



For his part, Chairman of the Western Flanders Chamber of Commerce Lieven Danneels spoke highly of the socio-economic development results that Vietnam achieved last year, and expressed his interest in the Vietnamese market.



Danneels also said he hopes to work closely with the Embassy to promote trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the Flanders region in the coming time.



Participants at the event also expressed their interest in pouring capital in Vietnam in the fields of technology, agriculture and beverage distribution. They also said they hope that Vietnam will facilitate the organisation of market surveys and licensing business establishments./.