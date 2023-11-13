Business Vietnam Expo 2023 in HCM City to draw 1,200 enterprises The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, will take place from December 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 20 countries and territories.

Business Dung Quat refinery substantially contributes to infrastructure development in central region The Dung Quat oil refinery, tasked with helping guarantee national energy security and boost economic growth in the central region, has made substantial contributions to the development of local transport, seaport, and logistics infrastructure.

Business PM requires stronger management of mining right-related auctions Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the strengthening of management over the implementation of auctions for mining rights, particularly for minerals used as common construction materials, given signs of legal violations detected in the recent bidding for the mining right of three sand mines in Hanoi.