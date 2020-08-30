Society Government leader extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries on major festival Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on August 30 visited and extended greetings to leaders of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on the occasion of the Vu Lan Festival 2020.

Society 140 citizens brought home from Middle East, Africa As many as 140 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and Qatar on a flight operated by the Qatar Airways on August 30.

Society Exhibition reviews national construction, defence in 75 years More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition that opened at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum on August 30.

Society More than 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 29.