Russia to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, Qatar
Passengers wait to handle entry procedures at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Russia is set to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, and Qatar on January 27 with several flights per week, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said on January 16.
The centre noted that after discussing and taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in certain countries, it decided to resume international flights on the basis of the reciprocity principle, starting on January 27, with Vietnam (Moscow-Hanoi, twice a week), India (Moscow-New Delhi, twice a week), Finland (Moscow-Helsinki, twice a week, as well as St. Petersburg-Helsinki, twice a week), and Qatar (Moscow-Doha, twice a week.).
It was reported that the decision was made based on announced criteria, including no more than 40 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of the population within 14 days.
As of late January 16 (Vietnam time), Russia had recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases, including over 65,000 deaths. The respective figures for Vietnam were more than 1,500 and 30, India over 10.5 million and 152,000, Finland over 40,000 and 600, and Qatar over 147,000 and 240, according to the reference website worldometers.info./.