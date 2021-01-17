World ASEAN leader complements Vietnam’s success in ASEAN Chair Year ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi has lauded Vietnam’s leadership and persistence in leading the ASEAN in building the ASEAN Community, and especially in promoting the grouping’s joint efforts in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thongloun Sisoulith becomes new leader of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party The 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) concluded on January 15 with Thongloun Sisoulith elected as General Secretary of the Party. ​

World Indonesia: Tsunami warned following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in West Sulawesi Director of the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati has warned of a potential tsunami from subsequent aftershocks following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake striking Majene city, West Sulawesi province, in the early hours of January 15.

World Tourism fees to help insure foreign visitors The Thai National Tourism Policy Committee has approved the proposed guidelines for the collection of a 300 THB (10 USD) tourism fee from each international visitor for the management of local tourist destinations.