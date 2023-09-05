Russia upbeat about access to ASEAN energy market
The Bovanenkovo gas field in Russia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Russian energy enterprises may gain access to the ASEAN market with an annual value of about 170 billion USD, according to Russia-ASEAN Business Council Chairman Ivan Polyakov.
At the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held on the threshold of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, he said the collective energy security platform of ASEAN member states and Russia will create opportunities for Russian firms to access this market, adding statistics on imports/exports and investments in regional projects show that the turnover of the ASEAN energy market is estimated at 300-400 billion USD per year.
The operation of the platform is of great interest for all regional countries as it enables the implementation of specific approaches in reality, not just on paper, with a view to boosting energy security.
According to Polyakov, the Russia-ASEAN collective energy security platform is a complex set of mechanisms for supporting deliberations on the correct energy strategy for over 30 years.
It supports a rational level of supply and demand, infrastructure development, continuity of energy supplies and regional energy security, with the development of net zero and alternative energy programmes, primarily covering nuclear, hydrogen, and solar energy.
The official added that the international educational and research programme “Implementation of the Changing Energy Landscape” with the participation of Russian sides is an important aspect of the Russia-ASEAN collective energy security platform’s operation.
Under the programme, energy specialists from the relevant ministries in ASEAN countries, as well as energy companies and research centres, are visiting Russia for onsite training aimed at expanding economic, scientific and technological ties, establishing business contacts and subsequently organising project activities./.