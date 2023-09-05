ASEAN Indonesia calls for turning ASEAN into epicenter of economic growth Addressing the opening ceremony of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits in Jakarta on September 5, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on ASEAN and its partners to bolster equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to turn the region into an epicenter of the world’s economic growth.

ASEAN 43rd ASEAN Summit opens in Jakarta The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5, under the chair of the host country’s President Joko Widodo.

ASEAN Malaysia aims to become one of Asia's leading economies Malaysia’s New Industrial Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) will be the key component supporting the country's new economic framework - known as the Madani economy - to achieve its goals over the next decade, including becoming one of Asia's leading economies, one of the 30 largest economies in the world. and among the top 12 countries in terms of global competitiveness.

ASEAN ASEAN Concord IV to be introduced at 43rd summit Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached an agreement on September 4th on a new regional cooperation platform called ASEAN Concord IV during the ongoing summit in Jakarta.