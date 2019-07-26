Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Russia’s famous orchestral items will be played at the Saigon Opera House on July 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) said on July 26.The works include Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony Number 5, Sergei Rachmaninov’s The Rhapsody on the Theme of Paganini and Aram Khachaturian’s Adagio.Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus was first performed in 1956 and deals with the slaves’ revolt, led by Spartacus, which took place in Ancient Rome.The concert in HCM City will open with Adagio from the ballet.Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini is a set of 24 variations for piano and orchestra on the 24th (and last) Caprice from Paganini’s set for solo violin, of which the 24th is by far the most famous.The work will be played by piano soloist Igor Chystokletov who taught at the HCMC Conservatory of Music until 1999.Tchaikovsky wrote his Symphony Number 5 in 1888, ten years after completing his Symphony Number 4.-VNA