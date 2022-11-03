World Indonesia calls on religious leaders to promote world peace Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on religious leaders to increase the contributions of religions to solving world problems to reduce rivalry and stop wars for a peaceful world.

World RCEP expected to increase regional trade volume by 40 billion USD Some studies by major international institutions have shown that a full-pledged implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will boost trade volume by around 40 billion USD, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has said.

World Indonesian President signs regulation on gov’t food reserves Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a decree, which stipulates that the government food reserves (CPP) must consist of 11 commodities.

World Thailand assists fishermen with low-interest loans The Thai government approved a low-interest loan project to improve liquidity for aquatic enterprises (phase II), with a credit limit of 5 billion baht (about 130 million USD), on November 1.