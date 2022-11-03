Russian expert appreciates Vietnamese Party chief’s China visit
Russia’s Riafan news agency on November 2 posted an article by political and historical scientist Anton Bredikhin in which he had positive assessments on the outcomes of the China visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
Bredikhin, who is editor-in-chief of the scientific journal Arkhont, said that the visit is a great success, contributing to strengthening traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
A total of 13 cooperation documents in various fields were signed during the Vietnamese Party chief’s trip, he said.
Regarding the building of socialism in Vietnam, the author appreciated the reputation and role of the Party chief in Vietnam’s nation building and safeguarding cause.
The Doi Moi (Renewal) policy has contributed to international integration and building positive relations with neighbouring countries. That is why the nation has created transformation in the political, economic and socio-cultural affairs, he added./.