ASEAN Malaysian health ministry inks term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers The Malaysian Ministry of Health on January 26 signed term sheet agreements with two vaccine suppliers, Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) and Duopharma (M) Sdn Bhd, for the procurement of 18.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

World Vietnam attends 17th ASEAN-Russia senior officials’ meeting The 17th ASEAN – Russia Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place virtually on January 26, which was co-chaired by Russia and Indonesia – coordinators of ASEAN – Russia ties.

World Thai paper impressed by Vietnam’s rice strategy he Bangkok Post on January 25 published an article entitled “Vietnam’s clever rice strategy” by Executive Vice President of the Bangkok Bank Suwatchai Songwanich, mentioning Vietnam and Thailand’s approaches to rice export.