Society Young overseas Vietnamese visit homeland The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 kicked off the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 in Hanoi which welcomes nearly 120 outstanding young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 20 countries worldwide.

Society Requiem held for Vietnamese martyrs in Laos A requiem was held in Luang Prabang, Laos, on July 20 for Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos for the national liberation and the international missions of the two neighboring countries, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Society PM chairs Coordinating Council for Red River Delta Region’s meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Coordinating Council for Red River Delta Region, chaired its first meeting in Hanoi on July 20.