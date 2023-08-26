Business Vincem Ha Tien exports first cement batch to US Vicem Ha Tien Cement Joint Stock Company (Vicem Ha Tien) has announced that its first batch of cement exported to the US will arrive at Guam port later this month.

Business Plunge in Vietnam’s exports has bottomed out: VinaCapital There are concrete signs that Vietnam’s exports are set to recover in the fourth quarter driven by a bottoming out of the US inventory cycle and by an acceleration in multinational firms’ movement of manufacturing to Vietnam.

Business Deadline extended for producers to answer anti-dumping questionnaire on prestressed steel cables The Trade Remedy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has just extended the deadline for domestic producers and importers to submit their answers to the questionnaire related to Vietnam's anti-dumping investigation into prestressed steel cable products originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia (case code: AD17).

Business MoIT proposes transfer of 11 SOEs to CMSC, SCIC The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed transferring 11 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in which it represented the State ownership to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) at the same time and in their status quo in 2022-2025.