Society Quang Ngai: Storm-resilient housing to be built for ten poor families Nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) has been earmarked to build storm-resilient housing for poor and vulnerable households on Ly Son Island in the central province of Quang Ngai as part of a UNDP-funded project.

Society Hai Phong city lifts lockdown of two last locations The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.

Society Raft of voluntary activities mark Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s members are carrying out various activities nation-wide to mark the Youth Month in March.

Society New Zealand supports pandemic-hit informal female workers in central Vietnam The Embassy of New Zealand and ActionAid Vietnam will together provide support for women workers in informal sectors in central Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue province under a new partnership.