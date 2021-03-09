Samsung Vietnam’s employees donate nearly 100,000 units of blood since 2010
Nearly 15,000 blood units were successfully collected through “Chung dong mau Viet 2020” (Blood for Vietnamese 2020) programme, bringing the total units of blood that Samsung Vietnam’s employees have donated since 2010 to 100,000.
This programme is part of the annual voluntary blood donation series, coordinated by Samsung Vietnam with the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, Red Cross Societies of northern Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces, where Samsung Vietnam’s factories are located.
The programme has taken place amid the COVID-19 pandemic in many localities, causing a shortage of blood, especially before, during and after the Tet (Lunar New Year).
Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, said the desire of helping to overcome blood shortage during the pandemic is the biggest motivation for Samsung Vietnam to make efforts to implement the programme. “We are very happy that the programme receives enthusiastic participation from a lot of Vietnamese, as well as Korean employees. Hopefully, the units of blood that Samsung employees have donated will help patient,” he said.
Dr. Bach Quoc Khanh, Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, said: “Over the past decade, Samsung Vietnam has actively implemented blood donation activities. Even in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung still ensured an appropriate and safe plan for blood donation.”
In March 2021, Samsung Vietnam also contributed to the Red Cross Societies of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces, and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion with a total of nearly 750 million VND (32,600 USD). Samsung has to date donated to the three units some 6 billion VND (260,800 USD)./.