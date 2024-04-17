Satisfaction of administrative services improves
Vietnamese citizens had greater satisfaction with the administrative services provided by State agencies last year, according to the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2023 announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on April 17.
Delegates at the event announcing the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2023 (Photo: VNA)
Director of the MoHA’s Department for Administrative Reform Pham Minh Hung said the nation’s average satisfaction level in 2023 was 82.66%, compared to the 80.08% in the previous year.
The northeastern province of Quang Ninh topped the SIPAS rankings with 90.61% while Bac Kan, another in the northeast, was at the bottom with only 75.03%.
Hung said 57 out of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities scored a higher index and six others lower compared to 2022. Meanwhile, 36 localities climbed up on the list, 24 others fell, and three had their positions unchanged, namely Quang Ninh, Thai Nguyen, and Lam Dong.
According to a MoHA’s survey of more than 39,700 respondents aged from 18 across the nation, 88.88% said there were no civil servants causing them difficulties while processing administrative procedures, and 90% held that they were not asked to pay bribes to fast track their procedures.
The level of satisfaction with access to services was 83%, administrative procedures 83.02%, civil servants’ performance 83.12%, service outcomes 83.03%, and complaint settlement 82.27%.
However, a hefty 85.12% of the respondents expected government agencies to better civil servants' service attitude, while 85.11% wanted quality improvement in the settlement of citizens’ complaints. Besides, 85.03% hoped for better capabilities of civil servants./.