Dr. Hiba Mostafa S. Mahros, spouse of the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia introduces the art of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri to visitors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held an event to introduce the art of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri – a traditional interior wall decoration of Saudi Arabia, in Hanoi on August 22.

The event was attended by various female representatives of Vietnamese ministries and agencies, female heads of international organisations, spouses of ambassadors, chargé d'affaires in Vietnam, and many female journalists representing media agencies operating in Hanoi.

Dr. Hiba Mostafa S. Mahros, spouse of the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, said that the event aims to popularise the unique art which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage on December 9, 2017.

Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is one of the most important folk arts in Saudi Arabia, imbued with rich aesthetic and plastic values and considered a main element in the identity of the Asir region in the southern part of the country. It is based on the creativity of regional women who use it to decorate the interior walls of their houses, specifically the living rooms.

In the past, while the man assumed the responsibility of building and maintaining the house from the outside, the lady of the house took over decorating the interior walls, where she drew harmonious shapes on the walls of the room with bright and attractive colours.



Al-Qatt art consists of several patterns, including geometric shapes, and symbols that are formed in layers, each of which has its own symbolism and aesthetic and cultural significance, as they symbolise people, religion and elements of the environment.

At the event, the guests had an opportunity to experience the Al-Qatt Al-Asiri through drawing and colouring typical Al-Qatt motifs, learning more about the cultural beauty and lifestyle of the Saudi people./.