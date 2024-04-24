Business Businesses concerned about rising exchange rate pressure Though the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it is selling the US dollar to intervene in the USD/VND exchange rate since April 19, the greenback price has remained high, which has been directly affecting many domestic enterprises.

Business Pepper prices continue increase trend Pepper prices are forecast to soon exceed 100,000 VND per kilo on the domestic market.

Business French auction house to open office in Vietnam ​ France’s Millon Auction House has decided to open its representative office in Vietnam, and is preparing necessary steps for the official opening of the office in the near future.

Business 3,400 taels of SJC-branded gold bars successfully auctioned The State Bank of Vietnam auctioned 16,800 taels of SJC-branded gold bars in Hanoi on April 23. This is the first auction of this kind in 11 years.