Vietnam's U23 team are expected to give their all to defend their SEA Games gold on home turf. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The organising committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on April 14 announced the schedule of football matches of the Games.



Regarding the men’s football, the Vietnamese national team will face Indonesia on May 6. Vietnam will play the Philippines, then Myanmar and Timor Leste on May 8, 13, and 15, respectively. All the matches will take place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern midland province of Phu Tho.



The women’s team will face Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia on May 9, 11, and 14 at Cam Pha Stadium in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.



The award ceremonies for for the women’s and men's football will be held on May 21 and May 22, respectively.





Regarding futsal events, Vietnam will play Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar in both men’s and women’s tournaments in Ha Nam province’s Gymnasium. The women will play from May 10-19 while the men from May 11-20.



Winning teams will be honoured at award ceremonies held on May 20 for men's and May 19 for women's.



In the previous edition of SEA Games in 2019, the men's football team of Vietnam claimed the gold medal for the first time in 6 decades after defeating Indonesia 3-1 in the final.



Meanwhile, the female footballers also defended their SEA Games gold medal with a 1-0 win over Thailand in the final match./.