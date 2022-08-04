Business Vietjet adjusts flying routes to Northeast Asia Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Gold demand up 11% in Vietnam Consumer demand for gold in Vietnam amounted to 14 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 11%.

Business Int’l East-West Economic Corridor trade fair opens in Da Nang The International East-West Economic Corridor Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair is underway in the central city of Da Nang, featuring more than 400 booths by 235 domestic and foreign businesses.

Business PM lauds digital transformation in banking sector Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 4 commended efforts by the banking sector in digital transformation with diverse products and services for people and businesses.