SCIC to sell 13.9 million shares in Thai Nguyen IZ Infrastructure Development JSC
The headquarters of the Thai Nguyen Industrial Zone Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Company (HTTN) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen. (Photo: HTTN)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) plans to sell its entire 98.84% stake in its affiliate Thai Nguyen Industrial Zone Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Company (HTTN).
Interested investors must register to buy the whole lot, equivalent to more than 13.9 million shares.
The whole lot is valued at more than 316.2 billion VND (13.5 million USD).
The auction will be held at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 5.
HTTN was established in 2003. The unit performs the functions and tasks of the investor and project manager for infrastructure construction projects inside Song Cong I Industrial Park assigned by the Thai Nguyen provincial People's Committee.
HTTN's main business and production activities are sub-leasing land, leasing and using infrastructure in the Song Cong I Industrial Park, providing services for enterprises in industrial zones such as environmental sanitation, drainage of rainwater, wastewater treatment, and collection of domestic waste.
The company has invested in a modern centralised wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000cu.m per day to ensure a safe production environment and avoid environmental problems in the industrial park.
HTTN's 2021 sales and services revenue increased by 20.1% from 22.9 billion VND (995,600 USD) to 27.5 billion VND over the same period last year, in which revenue from subleasing land and leasing out infrastructure accounted for the highest proportion of 68.88%, revenue from wastewater treatment and garbage collection was 19.14%.
Gross profit from sales and service provision in 2020 and 2021 also increased sharply, reaching 9.4 billion VND and 11.19 billion VND, respectively.
In 2022, the company sets the target of net revenue of 31.77 trillion VND and profit after tax of 4.4 trillion VND, up 14.15% and 34.98%, respectively, compared to 2021./.