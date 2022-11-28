Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The development of science, technology and innovation is key to laying the foundation for sustainable agriculture and adapting to climate change, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said on November 28.



Tien made the statement at a forum on enhancing the application of science, technology and innovation to promote sustainable agricultural development, reducing emissions, and responding to climate change.



The event, which was jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR), aimed to provide an opportunity for partners to exchange information and promote environmental sustainability and a low-emission agriculture sector, as well as how to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.



Vietnam's agriculture sector is still facing many challenges from unpredictable global fluctuations due to epidemics, conflicts and natural disasters, he noted.



To be able to turn challenges into opportunities, the agriculture sector has set out solutions for the field to remain the backbone of the economy, with scientific and technological development at the forefront, Tien said.



Science and technology do not only contribute to increasing productivity, quality and value of agricultural products, but also improve the lives of farmers and significantly change the face of Vietnam's rural areas.



Science and technology contribute over 30% of the added value of the sector and 38% to the production of plant varieties and livestock. They help improve the competitiveness of agricultural products in both domestic and international markets, contributing to making Vietnam one of the world’s leading exporters of rice, coffee, pepper and cashew nuts, Tien said.

Stephan Weise, Asia Managing Director at the Alliance of Biodiversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture, said that scientific and technological applications and innovation programmes that the research team coordinated with partners in Vietnam will make an important contribution to transforming the agricultural system in the country towards a greener and more sustainable direction.

Participants at the forum were briefed on CGIAR's innovative research in the fields of rice and vegetable cultivation and aquaculture in order to develop sustainable agriculture, reduce greenhouse emissions and adapt to climate change.



CGIAR leaders showed their commitment to supporting the Southeast Asian country in addressing strategic challenges in the agriculture sector to achieve sustainable development goals in the context of climate change. They pledged to work together to multiply research and innovation results to promote agriculture and reduce emissions and adapt to climate change./.