The 30th Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 30 ) in the Philippines ends with a spectacular music and light feast-inspired closing ceremony . (Photo: AFP/VNA)

SEA Games flag is handed over to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines ended with a spectacular music and light feast-inspired closing ceremony, and the official flag handover to Vietnam – the host of the 2021 event.The athletes parade kick-started the festivities, as competitors from the various nations took centre-stage.A drone show then turned the inky black sky into a stunning screen showcasing the different sports contested at the Games. The captivating showcase then culminated in the display of the Games theme: We Win As One.The organising board presented individual awards to SEA Games’ best male and female athletes, Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien . Both swimmers won six gold and two silver medals.Philippine surfer Roger Casugay received the fair play award for his act of bravery in saving other athlete in the midst of a competition round.The SEA Games flag was then handed over to Vietnam, who will host SEA Games 31 in 2021.A 12-minute art performance was delivered to regional friends by Vietnamese artists, welcoming Southeast Asian athletes to Hanoi in 2021./.