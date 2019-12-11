SEA Game 30: Curtain falls, SEA Games flag goes to Vietnam
Hanoi (VNA) – The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines ended with a spectacular music and light feast-inspired closing ceremony, and the official flag handover to Vietnam – the host of the 2021 event.
The athletes parade kick-started the festivities, as competitors from the various nations took centre-stage.
A drone show then turned the inky black sky into a stunning screen showcasing the different sports contested at the Games. The captivating showcase then culminated in the display of the Games theme: We Win As One.
The organising board presented individual awards to SEA Games’ best male and female athletes, Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien. Both swimmers won six gold and two silver medals.
Philippine surfer Roger Casugay received the fair play award for his act of bravery in saving other athlete in the midst of a competition round.
SEA Games flag is handed over to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The SEA Games flag was then handed over to Vietnam, who will host SEA Games 31 in 2021.
A 12-minute art performance was delivered to regional friends by Vietnamese artists, welcoming Southeast Asian athletes to Hanoi in 2021./.