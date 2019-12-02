Society Priorities of ASEAN socio-cultural community in 2020 discussed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a conference in Hanoi on December 2 to popularise and prepare for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

ASEAN Japan promises 3 billion USD in development funding for ASEAN Japan has promised 3 billion USD in investment and loans to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost development in the region, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi was quoted by Kyodo News as saying.

ASEAN ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists 2019 opens in Hanoi The ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists (ACYS) 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 2 with the participation of 140 delegates.

World India, Japan vow cooperation with ASEAN for regional peace, prosperity India and Japan have pledged to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reach common goals for regional peace and prosperity.