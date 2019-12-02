SEA Games 30: Events rescheduled due to Typhoon Kammuri
Organisers of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) on December 2 announced the reschedule of some events expected to be held in the hosts Philippines’ Subic city over fear of Typhoon Kammuri.
Satellite image of Typhoon Kammuri (Photo: NOAA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Organisers of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) on December 2 announced the reschedule of some events expected to be held in the hosts Philippines’ Subic city over fear of Typhoon Kammuri.
The super typhoon is projected to hit the Philippines on December 3, with accompanying wind’s velocity of up to 162 kph.
The sports affected are beach volleyball, surfing, modern pentathlon, triathlon, duathlon, sailing, windsurfing, pencak silat, muay as well as canoe, kayak and traditional boat race.
Events on December 3 have been cancelled and are expected to resume two days later.
Meanwhile, the schedule of table tennis, chess, beach handball, swimming and sepak takraw remains unchanged.
The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as Typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.
According to the SEA Games 30 organising committee, the country’s authorities have put forth many plans to deal with the typhoon, including the possible cancellation of scheduled outdoor competitions on Luzon island in the north of the country./.
The super typhoon is projected to hit the Philippines on December 3, with accompanying wind’s velocity of up to 162 kph.
The sports affected are beach volleyball, surfing, modern pentathlon, triathlon, duathlon, sailing, windsurfing, pencak silat, muay as well as canoe, kayak and traditional boat race.
Events on December 3 have been cancelled and are expected to resume two days later.
Meanwhile, the schedule of table tennis, chess, beach handball, swimming and sepak takraw remains unchanged.
The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as Typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.
According to the SEA Games 30 organising committee, the country’s authorities have put forth many plans to deal with the typhoon, including the possible cancellation of scheduled outdoor competitions on Luzon island in the north of the country./.