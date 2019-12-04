SEA Games 30: Vietnam wins 5 gold medals on fourth competition day
The Vietnamese sports delegation won five gold and many silver and bronze medals of December 4, the fourth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines.
Swimmer Anh Vien wins a gold for Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The five golds were grabbed in swimming, single and parallel bars events.
With 27 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze medal after four days of competition, Vietnam ranked second behind the host Philippines.
Malaysia ranked third with 21 gold, 12 silver and 22 bronze medals. The fourth place came to Singapore and the fifth to Indonesia, followed by Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Timor Leste./.
