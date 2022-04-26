ASEAN ASEAN adopts three conceptual documents on defence cooperation Senior defence officials of ASEAN member states and ASEAN Plus Three countries have pledged to intensify military cooperation in preventing cross-border epidemics and promote mechanisms that support ASEAN female peacekeepers.

World Malaysia boost economic cooperation with Thailand Malaysia is working to further boost economic cooperation with Thailand to realise the target of 30 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025, according to Bernama news agency.

ASEAN Laos makes solid progress towards carbon neutrality The ADB said in a recent report that Laos has made solid progress towards achieving its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aimed at achieving net-zero emission.

ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.