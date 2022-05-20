SEA Games 31: Thai players advance to women's table tennis final
Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang of Thailand won their semi-final matches of the SEA Games 31 women's table tennis single event on March 20 to enter the upcoming final.
In her match, Suthasini won 4-0 against Ho Ying of Malaysia.
Meanwhile, Orawan secured the last ticket to the final by defeating Zeng Jian of Singapore 4-3.
On the afternoon of May 20, in the men’s single event, Vietnamese players Nguyen Anh Tu and Nguyen Duc Tuan are scheduled play semi-finals against their rivals from Thailand and Singapore.
In the semi-finals and finals of the men's singles and women's singles, athletes are set to compete in seven sets. A player winning four out of the seven will win the match./.