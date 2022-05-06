Society SEA Games 31 offers chance to promote Vietnam’s image to regional sport fans Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan, head of the information and communications subcommittee for SEA Games 31, presided over a meeting on May 6 to review preparations for the event.

Society Company directors arrested for suspected involvement in bribery case Police have charged two company directors for “giving bribes”, the latest move in the investigation of a case of "giving and receiving bribery" involving the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society SEA Games 31: Creating a beautiful image of sports, people and Hai Phong city The northern coastal city of Hai Phong is striving to build a beautiful image of sports, people and the city as it will host rowing and canoeing at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society VINAFAS slams China’s fishing ban in East Sea The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) has voiced its objection against China’s unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea, saying the annual long ban increases the risk of confrontation between Vietnamese fishing boats and Chinese coast guard.