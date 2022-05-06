SEA Games 31 to strengthen bond among Southeast Asian youths
Activities have been held at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi prior to a Southeast Asian youth festival slated for May 7 in celebration of SEA Games 31.
A signboard celebrates SEA Games 31 in the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Activities have been held at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi prior to a Southeast Asian youth festival slated for May 7 in celebration of SEA Games 31.
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) in Hanoi has launched a communications campaign titled ‘Voices of ASEAN’ with infographics, posters and teasers for the festival and activities for young people to welcome SEA Games 31, and interview youth representatives of Southeast Asian countries on the festival and the regional sporting event.
The festival aims to strengthen friendship between regional youths and promote culture, potential and socio-economic development achievements in Hanoi and Vietnam with international friends.
It is expected to draw about 10,000 visitors and feature exhibitions of national flowers and costumes, introducing culture and cuisine, together with musical performances.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.