SEA Games 31: Two more gold medals for Vietnamese taekwondo team
Tran Thi Anh Tuyet wins a gold medal in the women's under 53kg categogy (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese taekwondo team brought home two more gold medals in their third competition day at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 18.
The first gold medal was won by Tran Thi Anh Tuyet in the women’s under 53kg category, the second by Nguyen Thi Huong in the under 73kg categogy.
Meanwhile, Pham Ngoc Cham missed the gold medal in the women’s 57kg as she failed to overcome the strong Thai rival Phananapa Harnsujin in the final match.
In the men’s under 63kg event, Ngo Quang Tien only won a silver medal after losing to Indonesian competitor Muhammad Raihan Bassam 3-14.
In the men’s 74kg event, Le Minh Vuong and Indonesia's Osanando Khairudin Naufal shared the bronze medal.
Competition of this sport will be held for the last day on May 19 at Tay Ho Gymnasium in Hanoi./.