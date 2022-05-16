Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese swimmers have bagged six gold and seven silver medals so far, basically completing their medal target set for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



On May 16, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang broke his own record, with a time of 3 minutes, and 48.06 seconds (old record: 3 minutes and 48.08 seconds) and won a gold medal at the men’s freestyle 400m freestyle event.

Meanwhile, Tran Hung Nguyen finished the men’s 200m backstroke with a time of 2 minutes and 1.58 seconds and pocketed another gold medal for Vietnam.



Also on May 16, Vietnamese swimmers also brought home a gold medal in the 4x100m relay, with a time of 3 minutes and 39.76 seconds.



At SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese swimming team set a target of wining of from 6 to 8 gold medals./.