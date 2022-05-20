Bac Ninh (VNA) – Vietnamese tennis player Chanelle Van Nguyen on May 20 bagged the bronze medal in the women’s singles of the ongoing SEA Games 31.

The No.1 seed was defeated in straight sets by her Thai opponent Anchisa Chanta in the semi-final held at the Hanaka Ocean Park tennis court complex in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

On the day, Vietnamese pairs will play their Philippine rivals in the men’s doubles.

Pham Minh Tuan and Trinh Linh Giang will face Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey, while Le Quoc Khanh and Nguyen Van Phuong face Francis Casey Alcantara and Jenson Patrombon.

Ly Hoang Nam and Giang are to play in the semi-finals of the men’s singles on May 21.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.