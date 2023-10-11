Business Cashew exports flourish, Vinacas warns of food safety The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has advised firms to pay attention to ensuring quality and food safety to avoid unnecessary export-related risks given growing overseas shipments of cashew nuts, which are forecast to soar in the final months of the year.

Business EuroCham affirms close coordination with Vietnam to seize new chances The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will keep close coordination with Vietnam to seize new opportunities and expand cooperation in important fields, its leaders said at a seminar held in Brussels on October 9.

Politics Vietnam, UK’s West Midlands region look toward closer ties A seminar connecting Vietnam and the West Midlands region of the UK took place in the UK city of Birmingham on October 10.

Business FDI continues to flow into Vietnam’s semiconductor industry Despite daunting challenges in the trade sector across the globe, Vietnam has been persistent in its goal of luring high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI), with the semiconductor industry expected to breath fresh air into the nation’s economy.