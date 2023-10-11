Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period
After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.
Tran Anh Khoa, General Director of Anh Khoa Seafoods in Ca Mau, which specialises in black tiger shrimp production and exporting, said that from the end of September, export markets have bustled again, especially the Chinese market ahead of the year-end season.
Particularly, the number of orders from Chinese customers is higher than the same period last year, he said, adding that Hong Kong and Chinese consumers love black tiger shrimps.
A recovery in orders has also been recorded from other important markets such as Japan, the EU and the US, Khoa said.
Domestic firms said that the market has shown signs of warming up, especially in the fourth quarter. With this upturn trend, the country may earn 9.2-9.3 billion USD from exporting aquatic products this year, they predicted.
However, some tra fish exporters in An Giang province said that they do not have profits due to decreases in export prices.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in September, Vietnam’s seafood exports reached 862 million USD, equivalent to that in the same period last year, with recovery seen in the US, China and the EU markets with an increase of 4-17% year on year.
As of the end of September, the country’s seafood export value was over 6.6 billion USD, a drop of 22% year on year.
In the first nine months of this year, the export revenue of shrimp was 2.55 billion USD, 25% lower than that in the same period of 2022. However, recovery signs have been seen in recent months, with increasing demands in the two major markets of the US and China as well as other markets such as Japan, Australia and Canada.
Meanwhile, tuna exports have also increased to a similar level at the same time last year, while tra fish exports have gradually recovered in many markets such as China, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the UK and the US, the VASEP noted./.