Videos Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Business Forestry sector aims for 17.5 billion USD in exports next year The forestry sector is set to harvest 17.5 billion USD from exports and 23 million m3 of wood from planted forests in 2024, Trieu Van Luc, Deputy Director of the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has unveiled.

Business Government's policy to support businesses, people in 2024: Finance Minister The Ministry of Finance (MoF) plans to implement several policies to support the business sector and people, and promote the country's economic growth in 2024, according to Minister Ho Duc Phoc.

Business Vietnam aims to increase export turnover by 6% by 2024 The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) aims to increase total export turnover in 2024 by about 6% compared to 2023 and maintain a trade surplus of about 15 billion USD for the ninth consecutive year.