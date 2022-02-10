Business Mekong Delta should become role model in climate change adaptation: Minister The Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub of Vietnam, should be confident to surmount difficulties and become a role model in climate change adaptation in the world, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Vietnam - Russia trade hits 6.3 billion USD in 11 months of 2021 The two-way trade between Vietnam and Russia hit 6.3 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2021, up 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh who cited statistics from the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on February 10, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Programme to support private firms in sustainable business development Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving a programme to support private enterprises in sustainable business development in the 2022-2025 period.