Business Quang Ninh likely to log 1 billion USD of FDI in Q1 Meeting its target of attracting 1 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the first quarter appears feasible for the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, which saw total FDI topping 3.1 billion USD last year.

Business Online payment – race of new technologies The Government’s policy of promoting cashless payment has triggered the spread of online payments in Vietnam as well as the race of new technologies, contributing to boosting the digital economy.

Business HCM City aims to support nearly 2,000 startup projects in five years The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.