Second friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Chinese fronts held in Ha Long
The second friendship exchange between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as among the VFF committees and the CPPCC committees in Vietnamese and Chinese localities along the shared border took place in Ha Long city of northern Quang Ninh province on November 28.
Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Vietnam and China, describing it as a priceless treasure of the two countries that need to be further reinforced and developed.
The Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember the great support given by the Party, State and people of China during the past struggle for independence and the current national construction and development, Ha said.
The official affirmed that Vietnam always pays great attention to maintaining and promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, taking it as a consistent policy, a long-term strategy and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.
She said that the exchange will help specify the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries on further promoting and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China.
An art performance at the Vietnam-China friendship exchange (Photo: VNA)Ha expressed her hope that the VFF and the CPPCC will increase the exchange and cooperation not only at the central level but also at the local one, especially in bordering localities, while strengthening people-to-people exchange and relations between the youth of the two countries, thus promoting the bilateral traditional neighbourliness.
At the same time, it is necessary to bolster substantial and win-win cooperation, especially in economy, trade, investment, transportation, culture, tourism, education and other fields.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC National Committee Wang Yong said he hopes the two sides will work together to create a favourable environment for the exchange and cooperation between the two countries, while promoting the advantages of the two fronts in gathering forces and strengths of social circles for the reinforcement of friendship between the two peoples.
On the occasion, the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee delegations participated in the great national solidarity festival in Ha Long city, and toured local industrial parks, Ha Long Bay and the Quang Ninh Museum and Library. They also engaged in a tree planting event in Ha Long./.